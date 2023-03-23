Walmart, drug company EzriCare and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, brought by Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz on behalf of Renee A. Martray, claims the defendants' EzriCare Artificial Tears are contaminated with drug-resistant bacteria which cause permanent eye and vision damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01657, Martray v. Ezricare, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 23, 2023, 2:31 PM