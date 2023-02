New Suit - Employment

Bloomin' Brands, Carrabba's Italian Grill and OS Restuarant Services sued Thursday in New Jersey District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of Noelle Martone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00769, Martone v. Carrabba's Italian Grill et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 09, 2023, 4:59 PM