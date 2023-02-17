New Suit - ERISA

Martone Construction Management filed an ERISA lawsuit against the National Employers Retirement Trust, Sandy Spring Bank and Acorn Financial Advisory Services on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell, accuses the defendants of wrongfully charging undisclosed investment fees in connection with administrative services. The suit further accuses the defendants of failing to follow instructions regarding investment decisions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00450, Martone Construction Management Inc. v. Thomas F. Barrett Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 17, 2023, 7:14 PM