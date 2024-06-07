Craig Carpenito and T.J. Scrivo of King & Spalding have stepped in to represent Mullen Automotive Inc. and its top officers in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, which follows a merger between Mullen Technologies Inc. and payment processing company Net Element Inc., was filed March 14 in New Jersey District Court by Squitieri & Fearon on behalf of shareholders in Mullen Automotive. The suit seeks to reverse two ballot proposals approved by shareholder vote in August 2021 after the defendants allegedly made materially misleading claims in a proxy statement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:24-cv-02908, Martis v. Michery et al.
Automotive
June 07, 2024, 11:18 AM