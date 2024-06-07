Who Got The Work

Craig Carpenito and T.J. Scrivo of King & Spalding have stepped in to represent Mullen Automotive Inc. and its top officers in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, which follows a merger between Mullen Technologies Inc. and payment processing company Net Element Inc., was filed March 14 in New Jersey District Court by Squitieri & Fearon on behalf of shareholders in Mullen Automotive. The suit seeks to reverse two ballot proposals approved by shareholder vote in August 2021 after the defendants allegedly made materially misleading claims in a proxy statement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:24-cv-02908, Martis v. Michery et al.

Automotive

June 07, 2024, 11:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Marius Martis

Plaintiffs

Squitieri & Fearon

defendants

Argus Merchant Services, LLC

David Michery

John Roland

Jon Najarian

Kent Puckett

Mark Betor

Mary Winter

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

Oleg Firer

Rbl Capital Group LLC

Todd Raarup

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws