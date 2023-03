New Suit - ERISA

The Prudential Insurance Co. of America was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The court case, for disability benefits, was filed by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Stephen Martino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00685, Martino v. Prudential Insurance Company of America, The.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 1:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Martino

Plaintiffs

Fields Law Firm

defendants

Prudential Insurance Company of America, The

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations