Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Cavanagh Law Firm on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance to Arizona District Court. The suit, over fire damage and burglary claims, was filed by Miller Pitt Feldman & McAnally on behalf of Danielle Martino and Josiah Martino. The case is 2:22-cv-02078, Martino et al v. American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 5:04 PM