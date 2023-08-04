Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partner J. Kevin Fee has entered an appearance for the Wanderlust Group Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed June 20 in New York Eastern District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of professional photographer Paul Martinka, pursues claims against the defendant's for the unauthorized use of a photograph of the outside seating area of the Estuary Brasserie and Bar restaurant located in Brooklyn, New York. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-04572, Martinka v. The Wanderlust Group, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 04, 2023, 11:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Martinka

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

One15 Brooklyn Marina LLC

The Wanderlust Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims