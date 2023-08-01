Who Got The Work

Partner Christine Walz of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for XFL Properties LLC, the operator of a professional American football minor league, in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed June 16 in New York Eastern District Court by the Shaked Law Group, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 1:23-cv-04476, Martinez v. Xfl Properties LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 01, 2023, 11:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Pedro Martinez

Plaintiffs

Shaked Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Xfl Properties LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA