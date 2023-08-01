Partner Christine Walz of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for XFL Properties LLC, the operator of a professional American football minor league, in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed June 16 in New York Eastern District Court by the Shaked Law Group, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 1:23-cv-04476, Martinez v. Xfl Properties LLC.
Internet & Social Media
August 01, 2023, 11:43 AM