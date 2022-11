Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Walgreens to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged discrimination on the basis of age, disability and gender, was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of Rosario Martinez. The case is 5:22-cv-02064, Martinez v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 21, 2022, 6:08 PM