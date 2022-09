Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Latham & Watkins on Wednesday removed a class action against Vroom, an online platform for buying and selling vehicles, to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Posner Law and Abraham Esq. PLLC on behalf of individuals who have purchased vehicles through Vroom, contends that defendants have failed to provide purchasers with titles and registrations for the vehicles. The case is 1:22-cv-07631, Martinez v. Vroom, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 08, 2022, 5:14 AM