Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Day on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against UPS to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Adam C. Rapaport on behalf of a former package handler who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for filing a workers comp claim after being crushed by 80 pounds worth of boxes. The case is 2:23-cv-05705, Martinez v. United Parcel Service Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 14, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Edson Martinez

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination