New Suit - Class Action

Unilever was hit with a consumer class action Saturday in Illinois Northern District Court over its Breyers brand mint chocolate chip ice cream. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product's labeling omitted the language 'flavor' from the front label leaving consumers to believe that mint is a separately identified ingredient. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05664, Martinez v. Unilever United States, Inc.