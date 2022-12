New Suit - Consumer

Equifax and other defendants were sued Monday in California Southern District Court for claims under the Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The court case was filed by Khosroabadi & Hill on behalf of Lindsay Martinez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01973, Martinez v. TSC Accounts Receivable Solutions et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 14, 2022, 8:52 AM