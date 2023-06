Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a lawsuit against the Town of Clarkstown to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Wayne A. Gavioli on behalf of a property owner, seeks $2 million from the defendant for interfering in the plaintiff's operation of an Airbnb. The case is 7:23-cv-05364, Martinez v. The Town of Clarkstown.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 24, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Emma Martinez

defendants

The Town of Clarkstown

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act