Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sutton Hague Law Corporation PC and Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Saputo Dairy Foods USA to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of hourly non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 1:22-cv-01624, Martinez v. Saputo Dairy Foods USA, LLC, et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 22, 2022, 6:46 AM