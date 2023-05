Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against National EWP and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Employees First Labor Law on behalf of two former employees alleging racial discrimination, retaliation and wage-and-hour violations. The case is 3:23-cv-00836, Martinez v. Sanchez et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 08, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Juan Sanchez

Michael Martinez

Plaintiffs

Employees First Labor Law P.C

defendants

Does 1 through 20

Kevin Simpson

National Ewp, Inc.

Simon Johnson

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

The Greenfield Law Firm

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination