New Suit - Personal Injury

Ross Dress For Less Inc., doing business as DD's Discount Store, was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Bennett Law Center on behalf of Rosa Martinez. Ross Dress For Less is represented by Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford. The case is 1:23-cv-22894, Martinez v. Ross Dress For Less, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Rosa Martinez

Plaintiffs

Scott Ballard Bennett

defendants

Ross Dress For Less, Inc., D/B/A DD's Discount Store

defendant counsels

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims