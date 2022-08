Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Montejano Law Firm on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Marriott International and Crescent RCD Owner LLC to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, which arises from an injury that occurred while the plaintiff was working for the defendant, was filed by Bailey & Galyen on behalf of Luis Alberto Martinez. The case is 3:22-cv-01849, Martinez v. Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC et al.