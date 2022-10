Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Public Consulting Group LLC to California Southern District Court over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed by Reisman & Reisman on behalf of Lisa Martinez, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after making pregnancy-based accommodation requests. The case is 3:22-cv-01613, Martinez v. Public Consulting Group LLC et al.

Business Services

October 19, 2022, 5:53 PM