Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Higgs Fletcher & Mack on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against O'Reilly Automotive, Austin Gilmore and Jason Vellido to California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Ramirez Legal Group and the Alexandroff Law Group on behalf of Nicolas Martinez, accuses the defendants of disregarding COVID-19 safety protocols and terminating the plaintiff for self-quarantining based on COVID-like symptoms. The case is 1:22-cv-01643, Martinez v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 28, 2022, 8:35 PM