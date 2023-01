Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Newport Meat Southern California to California Central District Court. The complaint, which alleges​ violation of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, was filed by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad on behalf of Humberto Martinez. The case is 8:23-cv-00172, Martinez v. Newport Meat Southern California Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 27, 2023, 7:34 PM