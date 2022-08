Who Got The Work

Amanda Wingfield Goldman and Susan Fahey Desmond of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Moran Towing of Lake Charles in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The case was filed July 15 in Louisiana Western District Court by Sudduth & Associates on behalf of Miguel V. Martinez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-02123, Martinez v. Moran Towing of Lake Charles L L C.

Transportation & Logistics

August 29, 2022, 11:04 AM