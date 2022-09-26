Who Got The Work

Charles E. Peeler and Evan Gibbs of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in to defend staffing firms GB2G Inc., d/b/a Allswell, and SPJ Connect in a pending class action over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint, filed Aug. 11 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hall & Lampros, accuses the defendants of recruiting workers from Latin America to work for Hyundai Mobis' Georgia Plant on false pretenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr., is 3:22-cv-00145, Martinez v. Mobis Alabama, LLC et al.

Automotive

September 26, 2022, 4:17 AM