Who Got The Work

John A. Livingood Jr. and Chelsea Anne Williams of Margolis Edelstein have entered appearances for Rebecca Howell and Robert J. Master in a pending lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed April 19 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Simon & Simon on behalf of Mike Martinez Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick, is 2:23-cv-01508, Martinez v. Master et al.

Pennsylvania

June 03, 2023, 2:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Mike Martinez, Jr

Plaintiffs

Simon & Simon, PC

defendants

Rebecca Howell

Robert J Master

defendant counsels

Margolis Edelstein

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision