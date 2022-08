Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hartline Barger LLP on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against TJX subsidiary Marmaxx Operating Corp. to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Cisneros Law Firm on behalf of Zita Leticia Martinez. The case is 1:22-cv-00105, Martinez v. Marmaxx Operating Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 18, 2022, 4:48 PM