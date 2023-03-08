Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against boutique hotel Life House Hotels Little Havana to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former housekeeper who contends that she was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 1:23-cv-20907, Martinez v. LH 528 SW 9th Developer, LLC d/b/a Life House Hotels Little Havana et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 08, 2023, 7:08 AM