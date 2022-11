Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greene Espel PLLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Kia Motors for claims under the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act to Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by the Gadtke Law Firm on behalf of the owner of a 2022 Kia Sportage, contends the plaintiff's vehicle was stolen as a result of not having an engine immobilizer. The case is 0:22-cv-02963, Martinez v. Kia America, Inc.