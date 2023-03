New Suit - Employment

KBR Inc., the engineering and construction company formerly known as Kellogg Brown & Root, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Friday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, filed by Chavez Law Firm, brings wage and hour claims on behalf of a warehouse worker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00114, Martinez v. KBR, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 20, 2023, 5:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Martinez

Plaintiffs

Chavez Law Firm

defendants

KBR, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations