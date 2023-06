Removed To Federal Court

Construction product manufacturer Johns Manville on Friday removed an employment class action to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw, claims that the defendant failed to fully compensate employees. Johns Manville is represented by Munger, Tolles & Olson. The case is 2:23-cv-01042, Martinez v. Johns Manville.

Construction & Engineering

June 02, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Fabian Martinez

Plaintiffs

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik

defendants

Johns Manville

defendant counsels

Munger, Tolles & Olson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches