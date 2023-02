Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Hearst Properties to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Mayra Martinez, who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds and was allegedly terminated after she became ill with COVID-19. The case is 9:23-cv-80249, Martinez v. Hearst Properties Inc.

Real Estate

