New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Franchise Group, owner and operator of franchise business lines including Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe, was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Lynch Carpenter, accuses the defendant of displaying false 'regular' prices in order to suggest that products are on sale at a substantial discount. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00277, Martinez v. Franchise Group Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 13, 2023, 8:32 PM