Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Ben Rothman on behalf of Anakaren Martinez. The case is 1:22-cv-01312, Martinez v. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield LLC.

Health Care

October 14, 2022, 3:01 PM