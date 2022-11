Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Monday removed a lawsuit against Centric Parts to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Romero Law on behalf of an employee who claims she was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about age-based discrimination. The case is 2:22-cv-08321, Martinez v. CWD, LLC dba Centric Parts et al.

Automotive

November 14, 2022, 8:41 PM