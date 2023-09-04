Who Got The Work

Norman M. Leon of DLA Piper and Michael R. Luchsinger and Masood Syed Ali of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney have entered appearances for Domino's Pizza and other defendants, respectively, in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed July 21 in Illinois Northern District Court asserts claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:23-cv-04749, Martinez v. CV Pizza, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 04, 2023, 6:59 AM

