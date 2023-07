New Suit - Employment Class Action

Domino's Pizza and two Chicago-area franchise operators were hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Del Castillo Law Group, asserts claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04749, Martinez v. CV Pizza, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 22, 2023, 1:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Mayra Martinez

Plaintiffs

Del Castillo Law Group

defendants

Domino's Pizza Inc

CV Pizza, LLC

Domino's Pizza Franchising LLC

Domino's Pizza LLC

Millennial Pizza, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations