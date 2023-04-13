Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Latham & Watkins on Thursday removed a biometric privacy class action against C Studio Manufacturing LLC, a manufacturer of cabinets and other home organization products, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Justicia Laboral LLC, alleges that by requiring employees to ‘clock in’ for shifts using their fingerprints without first seeking written consent and by failing to advise employees on company biometric data management policies, the defendant violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-02319, Martinez v. C Studio Manufacturing, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 13, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Manuel Martinez

defendants

C Studio Manufacturing, LLC

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims