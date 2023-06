New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was sued Thursday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Railway Labor Act. The lawsuit was brought by the MacLean Law Firm and Casey Jones Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting a workplace injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00580, Martinez v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

June 08, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Adrian Martinez

Plaintiffs

Maclean Law Firm PC

Maclean Firm PC

defendants

BNSF Railway Co.

nature of claim: 740/for alleged violations of the Railway Labor Act