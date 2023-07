Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fenley & Bate on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged workplace injury, was filed by Marcos & Associates on behalf of a former warehouse worker. The case is 4:23-cv-02469, Martinez v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 06, 2023, 5:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeanette V. Martinez

defendants

Amazon.com Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Fenley & Bate, L.L.P.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims