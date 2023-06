Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at O'Melveny & Myers on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Airbnb and affiliates to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Wisner Baum LLP and the Ferraro Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Sebastian Mejia. According to the complaint, Mejia died from inhaling carbon monoxide emitted from a water heater in an Airbnb. The case is 3:23-cv-02941, Martinez v. Airbnb, Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 15, 2023, 10:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Rosa Martinez

defendants

Airbnb, Inc

Airbnb Payments, Inc

Airbnb Travel, LLC

defendant counsels

O'Melveny & Myers

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims