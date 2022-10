Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against the Aaron Thomas Company to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Fish Potter Bolanos, contends that the defendant violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to obtain consent before requiring employees to scan their fingerprints or hand prints for timekeeping purposes. The case is 1:22-cv-05516, Martinez v. Aaron Thomas Co. Inc.

Illinois

October 07, 2022, 4:44 PM