New Suit - Contract

Printing company Multi-Color Corp. was hit with a $15 million breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court in connection with the company's partial acquisition of WS Packaging Mexico, S.A. de C.V., a Mexican printing label company. The suit was brought by Baker & Hostetler on behalf of Ricardo Martinez-Porte, who founded WS Packaging. The plaintiff alleges that Multi-Color Corp. improperly removed him as chairman and sidelined him from the company in order to consolidate WS Packaging with a separate Mexican subsidiary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00768, Martinez-Porte v. Muti-Color Corporation.

Business Services

December 27, 2022, 3:01 PM