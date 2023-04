Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Porter, Banks, Baldwin & Shaw on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, for underinsured motorist claims, was filed by Alex R. White PLLC on behalf of Beatriz Bridon and Joel Martinez. The case is 3:23-cv-00180, Martinez et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Beatriz Bridon

Joel Martinez

Plaintiffs

Alex R. White PLLC

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Porter Banks Baldwin & Shaw, Pllc - Paintsville

Porter Banks Baldwin & Shaw, Pllc - Lexington

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute