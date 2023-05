Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against National EWP and its top officers to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Employees First Labor Law. The case is 3:23-cv-00837, Martinez et al. v. National EWP Inc. et al.

California

May 08, 2023, 6:03 PM

Juan Sanchez

Michael Martinez

Employees First Labor Law P.C

Does 1 through 20

Kevin Simpson

National Ewp, Inc.

Simon Johnson

The Greenfield Law Firm

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination