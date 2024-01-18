Who Got The Work

Todd Neal and Zagros Bassirian of Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch have stepped in to represent Kellermeyer Bergensons Services in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 9 in California Southern District Court by Higgs Fletcher & Mack and Bressler, Amery & Ross on behalf of Bravo Innovative Solutions. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to provide an earn-out statement, which the plaintiff anticipates will show it is owed a payment of over $27 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns, is 3:23-cv-02077, Martinez et al v. Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC.

Business Services

January 18, 2024, 1:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Bravo Innovative Solutions, Inc.

Bravo! Facility Services, Inc.

Karen J. Martinez

Higgs Fletcher & Mack

Bressler, Amery & Ross

defendants

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims