Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Figari + Davenport on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Life and Accident Insurance, Transamerica Insurance and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Valdez, Monarrez & San Miguel on behalf of Gabriel R. Martinez and Margarita Martinez. The case is 7:23-cv-00205, Martinez et al v. Hartford Life And Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriel R. Martinez

Margarita Martinez

defendants

Hartford Life And Accident Insurance Company

Ibc Bank

John Doe

Minnesota Life Insurance Company

Transamerica Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Figari Davenport

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute