New Suit - Product Liability

Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware and security systems, and its subsidiary DeWalt Industrial Tool Co. were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit, for personal injuries arising from an allegedly defective framing saw, was brought by O'Connell & Aronowitz on behalf of Teresa Hernadez and Carlos Martinez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01289, Martinez et al v. DeWalt Industrial Tool Co. et al.