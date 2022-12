Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against County of Riverside to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Archer & Associates on behalf of two plaintiffs alleging excessive force for a 'prolonged' time period. The case is 2:22-cv-08705, Martinez et al v. County of Riverside.

California

November 30, 2022, 7:46 PM