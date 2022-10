Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Blakeley LC on Friday removed a lawsuit against Beacon Sales Acquisition, a subsidiary of Beacon Roofing Supply, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Twin-Oak Attorneys on behalf of Enrique Martinasso, accuses the defendant of wrongfully filing a mechanic lien for $718,000 against Martinasso when he was allegedly not indebted to the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07869, Martinasso v. Beacon Sales Acquisition, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

October 28, 2022, 3:26 PM