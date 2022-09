New Suit - Contract

Barley Snyder filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Patricia Martin. The suit pursues claims against Clifton White for allegedly misrepresenting the authenticity and value of more than twenty firearms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01482, Martin v. White.

Pennsylvania

September 22, 2022, 6:04 PM