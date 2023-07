Who Got The Work

Melanie H. Everett of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Upper Captiva Fire Protection & Rescue Service District in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed May 31 in Florida Middle District Court by Calciano Pierro PLLC on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:23-cv-00388, Martin v. Upper Captiva Fire Protection & Rescue Service District.

Florida

July 15, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Jason Martin

Plaintiffs

R. Michael Pierro, Jr., P.A.

defendants

Upper Captiva Fire Protection & Rescue Service District

defendant counsels

Persson & Cohen, P.A.

Baker, Paul & Dorman

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations